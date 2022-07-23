When you are the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft, there are high expectations and that was exactly the case for Detroit Tigers rookie, Spencer Torkelson.

Coming out of Spring Training the perfect scenario was that Torkelson would get off to a hot start and go on to have an All-Star career. But as was the case with most rookies in Major League Baseball history, Torkelson struggled out of the gates.

Unfortunately, Tork was never really able to get things figured out (he was batting hitting .197 with five home runs and 76 strikeouts in 83 games) and at the All-Star break, the Tigers decided to send him down to Triple-A Toledo.

Spencer Torkelson says conversation with A.J. Hinch was tough

On Friday, following his first game with the Mud Hens, Spencer Torkelson spoke to the Detroit Free Press and explained what he did when he was first told he was being demoted.

“I laid low for a couple of days, really reset, dug deep and had some good thoughts, had some bad thoughts and kind of battled myself through the break,” Torkelson said late Friday night, standing outside the Mud Hens’ clubhouse.

As far as his conversation with Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, Torkelson said it was a tough one but he understands.

“It was a tough conversation,” Torkelson said. “But I know it’s a results-oriented business and I wasn’t producing. I knew I had to come down here, make some adjustments, get right, and then, you know, figure some things out, and then I’ll be back up there contributing to wins.”

“When you’re trying to search for a mechanic, or a feel in your swing at the big-league level, you’re gonna get exposed, and we saw that firsthand,” Torkelson said. “So I think it’s just really finding myself, finding a key that works, getting back to what works and doing that, repeating that as much as possible.”

Nation, how quickly do you think Spencer Torkelson will be back up with the Detroit Tigers?

