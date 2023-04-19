Spencer Torkelson says Detroit Tigers ‘Show up expecting to win’ every game

The Detroit Tigers are currently on a winning streak, having swept a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson spoke to reporters following the game, expressing the team's confidence in their ability to win. Torkelson stated that winning is “so much fun” and that the team shows up to every game expecting to win. He emphasized the belief and support within the team, acknowledging that any player could be the hero of the game.

Following Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Guardians, Torkelson spoke to the media about how the Tigers expect to win each time they walk onto the field.

“Winning so much fun,” Spencer Torkelson said. “We show up to the yard every single day just kind of expecting our team to win.”

“Every team that I’ve been on in my life, that has won, we come to the yard every single day expecting a win, and you don't know who the hero is going to be,” Torkelson said. “But you know, there's going to be a hero. So I think there's a lot of belief in us and we're all pulling for each other and it's a lot of fun.”

Bottom Line – A Winning Mentality is Key to Success

If you have ever played competitive sports at any level, you know that attitude and mindset can greatly impact one's performance and success. The Tigers' recent success can be attributed not only to their individual skills and abilities but also to their winning mentality and belief in each other. Spencer Torkelson said, “we show up to the yard every single day just kind of expecting our team to win.” This attitude and mindset could lead to continued success for the team in the future.