Spencer Torkelson says Detroit Tigers ‘were one hit away’ from being in game vs. Rays

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers fell to the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 in their season opener. The Tigers' offense struggled against the Rays' All-Star lefty Shane McClanahan, who allowed only four hits with six strikeouts. In the top of the seventh inning, the Tigers had two runners on with two outs, down 3-0, when Ryan Kreidler‘s slicing drive looked to be the hit they needed to get back in the game. However, right fielder Manuel Margot made a spectacular diving catch to end the inning and the game for all intents and purposes. Tokelson believes the Tigers were just one hit away from being in the game.

“We were one hit away from being right in it,” Spencer Torkelson said.

“His stuff is his stuff,” said Torkelson, who grounded out twice against McClanahan. “We had a pretty good game plan against him. We made him work. But he has a good arm and he didn't miss in the heart of the plate very often. That's what great pitchers do. You tip your cap to him today but get after them on Saturday.”

Big Picture: Tigers' High Hopes Dashed in Opening Day Loss

The Tigers came into the 2023 season with high hopes for their young team, particularly their promising offense. However, their struggles against the Rays' tough pitching in their opening-day loss highlight the challenges they will face this season. While there were encouraging signs in the Tigers' offense during spring training, they will need to continue to develop and adjust in order to be successful against tough opponents like the Rays.