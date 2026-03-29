Spencer Torkelson Sounds Off on Costly Mistake in Tigers Loss

The Detroit Tigers didn’t generate much offense Saturday night, falling 3-0 to the San Diego Padres in a game where hits were scarce, and strikeouts piled up.

Still, one moment stood out.

It came early, and according to Spencer Torkelson, it’s one he won’t forget.

A Missed Chance in the First

Detroit’s best opportunity against Padres starter Randy Vásquez came in the opening inning.

With runners on first and third and two outs, Torkelson worked the count full. The pitch that followed was called strike three, a call that replays later showed missed the zone.

Torkelson had the option to challenge.

He didn’t.

Spencer Torkelson gotta be besties with the ump not to challenge this pic.twitter.com/GrvvKRrnAG — Schandy (@D_Schandy24) March 29, 2026

“We have the green light to challenge in that situation,” Torkelson said via the Detroit Free Press. “That’s a leverage situation. That’s on me for not challenging. I had a gut feeling and I didn’t trust it. I wish I would’ve.”

Instead of extending the inning, the Tigers walked back to the dugout, and never seriously threatened again.

Torkelson didn’t shy away from the moment after the game. If anything, he leaned into it.

“That’s a perfect scenario to do it,” he said. “A 3-2 count, two outs, runners at first and third. If there is a time to challenge that early, that’s it.”

This was exactly that kind of scenario.

And Torkelson knows it.

Learning in Real Time

The Tigers finished with just two hits and struck out 13 times, so the missed challenge wasn’t the only reason for the loss.

But it was a turning point.

Torkelson nearly redeemed himself later in the game, narrowly missing a home run in the fourth inning. Instead, it became another example of how close Detroit was to breaking through, but didn’t.

The Bottom Line

Early in the season, moments like this tend to stick.

Not because they define a team, but because they shape how players respond moving forward.

For Torkelson, the takeaway was simple: trust your instincts.

And next time, don’t hesitate.