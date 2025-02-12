Home Detroit Tigers Spencer Torkelson Speaks Publicly for First Time Since Losing His Job at First Base

W.G. Brady
-
0
When the Detroit Tigers open up their 2025 season, they will have a different starting first baseman than they did a year ago, as Colt Keith will be the primary starter instead of Spencer Torkelson.

Torkelson, who is the former No. 1 overall pick, has left much to be desired since being drafted by the Tigers, and the team has made the decision to replace him with Keith, who is going into his second year in the league. Keith was bumped over to first base and Torkelson was bumped off the field completely when the Tigers signed free agent 2B Gleyber Torres during the offseason.

Spencer Torkelson Speaks About Demotion

On Wednesday, Torkelson, who has reported to Lakeland, Florida, for Spring Training, spoke to the media for the first time since the Tigers signed Torres.

“It's not like I was expecting it, but I'm also not naive to this business,” I haven't shown that I can play consistently. There are people who have decisions to make, important decisions, and I haven't given them a real solid belief to trust me up to this point. And that's just what it is.”

“I'm just going to show up every single day and work my ass off. That's it,” Torkelson concluded.

Bottom Line

Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris has made it clear that if Torkelson is going to make the team, he is going to have to prove he can hit. If he can, there will be a spot for him on the Opening Day roster. If not… well, we all know what that means.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

