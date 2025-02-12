Spencer Torkelson Speaks Publicly for First Time Since Losing His Job at First Base

When the Detroit Tigers open up their 2025 season, they will have a different starting first baseman than they did a year ago, as Colt Keith will be the primary starter instead of Spencer Torkelson.

Torkelson, who is the former No. 1 overall pick, has left much to be desired since being drafted by the Tigers, and the team has made the decision to replace him with Keith, who is going into his second year in the league. Keith was bumped over to first base and Torkelson was bumped off the field completely when the Tigers signed free agent 2B Gleyber Torres during the offseason.

Spencer Torkelson Speaks About Demotion

On Wednesday, Torkelson, who has reported to Lakeland, Florida, for Spring Training, spoke to the media for the first time since the Tigers signed Torres.

“It's not like I was expecting it, but I'm also not naive to this business,” I haven't shown that I can play consistently. There are people who have decisions to make, important decisions, and I haven't given them a real solid belief to trust me up to this point. And that's just what it is.”

“I'm just going to show up every single day and work my ass off. That's it,” Torkelson concluded.

Bottom Line

Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris has made it clear that if Torkelson is going to make the team, he is going to have to prove he can hit. If he can, there will be a spot for him on the Opening Day roster. If not… well, we all know what that means.