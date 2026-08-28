Spencer Torkelson Reveals Mindset Before Facing Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal’s return to Comerica Park is being treated like an event.

Spencer Torkelson sounds considerably less interested in making it one.

Skubal will face the Detroit Tigers on Friday night for the first time since being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, creating one of the strangest reunions Detroit has seen in quite some time. MLB notes that Friday will be Skubal’s first game against the Tigers since the trade.

There will be emotions. There will be plenty of discussion about whether Tigers fans should cheer or boo.

Torkelson?

He wants to hit.

Friendship Can Wait

Torkelson did not try to manufacture any extra drama when asked about facing Skubal.

“It’s exciting,” Torkelson said. “I think it’s going to be a fun matchup.”

There is obviously history between the two.

Skubal spent years in Detroit’s clubhouse before the Tigers dealt the two-time American League Cy Young Award winner to Los Angeles. The Dodgers acquired Skubal in exchange for Zyhir Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith earlier this month.

Torkelson was open about how difficult losing Skubal was personally when the trade happened. He also made it clear that Detroit could not allow its deadline moves to become an excuse.

That same attitude is carrying into Friday night.

“As a pitcher, I probably know him less than as a friend. He’s obviously really good.”

That much is obvious.

“You don’t win back-to-back Cy Youngs, you know.”

Torkelson understands exactly what Detroit is dealing with. Familiarity does not make Skubal’s stuff any easier to hit.

“I’m looking forward to the matchup.”

And that is really where Torkelson’s mindset begins and ends.

Torkelson Knows Exactly What Skubal Wants

For everyone outside the clubhouse, Friday night is about the reunion.

For the players, it is still baseball.

Torkelson made that distinction perfectly clear when discussing the challenge of separating friendship from competition.

“I think this team’s been really good at handling that. That’s just another outside-noise distraction.”

Then came the line that probably best sums up the entire night.

“He’s not going to be out there saying hi to us. He’s going to want to punch our tickets just as bad as we’re going to want to hit the ball hard off him.”

There it is.

No hard feelings. No manufactured anger.

Just competition.

“In between the lines, we’re competing.”

Skubal has already acknowledged that returning to Comerica Park carries plenty of emotion, but Torkelson does not believe the players themselves are making nearly as much of the reunion as everyone watching from the outside.

“I don’t think it’s as big of a thing as people might think. We’re just out there competing.”

That approach extends beyond Skubal.

The Dodgers arrive in Detroit with one of baseball’s most recognizable rosters, but Torkelson is not interested in being overwhelmed by names on the other side.

“They’re obviously a good team, but this is the major leagues. Everybody’s good. They definitely have some big names, but you still have to play against the ball and play good baseball.”

That is a pretty good summary of where the Tigers are mentally heading into the series.

Respect the opponent.

Then try to beat him.

Torkelson Leaves the Skubal Reception to Tigers Fans

Of course, the biggest question surrounding Skubal’s return may have nothing to do with what happens between the foul lines.

How will Tigers fans react when he takes the mound?

Cheers?

Boos?

A little of both?

Torkelson is staying out of that one.

“Whatever they feel is right. We’re not fans, so I can’t really dictate that.”

Fair enough.

Fans can decide how they feel about Skubal leaving Detroit.

Torkelson and the Tigers have a much simpler job.

For years, they watched Skubal dominate hitters from the same dugout.

Friday night, they finally get to see what it feels like from the other side.

Friend later.

Compete now.