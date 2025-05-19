Scott Harris Reveals What He Told Spencer Torkelson During Offseason

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is finally breaking out in 2025, showcasing opposite-field power and clutch hitting. Here's why his breakout is sustainable.

After an up-and-down start to his MLB career, Spencer Torkelson is finally looking like the player the Detroit Tigers envisioned when they took him No. 1 overall in the 2020 MLB Draft. With his power returning, his plate approach evolving, and his confidence growing, Detroit’s former top prospect is showing signs that he’s here to stay — and ready to rake.

TL;DR

Torkelson is slashing .250/.328/.536 in May, with a resurgent .864 OPS during that stretch.

in May, with a resurgent during that stretch. He’s already eclipsed his 2024 home run total .

. Tigers President Scott Harris says Torkelson’s swing changes and mental reset are fueling his breakout.

With 38 RBI, he’s tied for second in the AL and leads the team in run production.

The Turnaround We’ve Been Waiting For

Back in late April, Spencer Torkelson looked lost again. His OPS dipped to .532 over a 10-game slump, and fans wondered if his early promise would ever translate into consistent production. But since May rolled in, so did a new version of Tork — one that looks eerily similar to the college masher who once terrorized Pac-12 pitching.

In his last 15 games, Torkelson has been one of the most dangerous hitters in the American League, driving in runs in bunches and spraying the ball to all fields. He’s elevating fastballs again. He’s punishing sliders. He’s grinding out quality at-bats against both lefties and righties.

And most importantly? He’s finally having fun again.

A Swing Rebuilt, A Role Redefined

President of Baseball Ops Scott Harris made it clear this offseason: if Torkelson wanted to keep a spot on this roster, he’d have to earn it.

“We told him straight up — we needed real right-handed power in the middle of our lineup,” Harris said as quoted by 97.1 The Ticket. “But he had to be that guy. Not just talk about it.”

Torkelson listened — and went to work. He narrowed his stance. Cleaned up his swing path. Added balance. And the results have been undeniable. He’s:

Launching balls to all fields

Making consistent hard contact (barrel rate in the 87th percentile)

(barrel rate in the 87th percentile) Jumped his OPS against righties from .668 to .807

As noted by Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket, he’s not just thriving in general — he’s clutch. With runners in scoring position, Torkelson owns a .929 OPS, and his 38 RBI are tied with Rafael Devers, behind only Aaron Judge.

A Needed Piece in a Rising Contender

Torkelson is shaping up to be the gritty face of the Tigers’ lineup. Detroit currently sits at 31-16, the best record in Major League Baseball, and one of the key reasons is that the bats — left and right — are finally balanced.

Pairing Torkelson with mashers like Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, and newcomer Gleyber Torres has created one of the deepest and most efficient lineups in the league.

And it’s only getting better.

📈 Stat Snapshot: Spencer Torkelson in 2025