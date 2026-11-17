The Detroit Tigers have until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to offer 2027 contracts to their arbitration-eligible and pre-arbitration players, and first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not a lock to get one. If Detroit does not tender him by the deadline, he becomes a free agent. CBS Sports puts his projected 2027 salary at 7.7 million dollars, with team control running through 2028.

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Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) smiles in the dugout after beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports ran through 10 players around the league who could be cut loose before Friday’s deadline, and he called Torkelson one of the more interesting decisions on the board. Axisa wrote:

“Former No. 1 overall draft picks have been non-tendered in the past (Tim Beckham most recently), just not by the team that drafted them. Non-tendering Torkelson would be a tough look for the Tigers even though he has not developed into the impact hitter he was projected to be coming out of Arizona State. Simply put, the salary is beginning to outweigh the production. Torkelson, 27, is a 25-30 homer bat with one of the league’s highest strikeout rates, middling on-base percentages, and no secondary value (defense, baserunning, etc.). That said, the Tigers do not have an obvious replacement first baseman ready to step in (Colt Keith was the backup in 2026). That, plus the fact that Torkelson has No. 1 pick pedigree, could keep him in Detroit another year.”

Why Detroit Should Still Tender Spencer Torkelson

In reality, president of baseball operations Scott Harris should tender Torkelson before Friday’s deadline. If he does not, it would come as a major surprise for this organization, and there would be real questions about who plays first base in 2027.

Torkelson played 159 games for Detroit in 2026. He hit .230 with 26 home runs and 77 RBIs, along with one stolen base on two attempts, per ESPN. His on-base percentage was .331, his slugging percentage was .435 and his OPS was .766. Even coming off a down year at the plate, he is not an easy bat to replace at the position.

Colt Keith May Not Be the Answer at First Base

Axisa noted that Colt Keith was the Tigers’ backup at first base in 2026. Keith played 140 games and hit .258 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs, along with six stolen bases, per ESPN. His on-base percentage was .322, his slugging percentage was .406 and his OPS was .728.

Those are solid numbers, but Detroit needs more power out of first base than Keith has shown. He hit for a better average than Torkelson did, and he was nowhere close to his home run total. That is the reason the Tigers should tender Torkelson for the 2027 season.