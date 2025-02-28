Friday, February 28, 2025
Spencer Torkelson Vows He Is ‘Not the Same Person’ As He Tries To Make Opening Day Roster

When the Detroit Tigers selected Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, there was plenty of excitement that he would soon become the franchise’s next great player. Fast forward to the present, and in 361 career games in the Big Leagues, Torkelson is batting just .221 with 49 home runs and 159 RBIs, which is a far cry from where the Tigers hoped he would be at this point in his career.

Spencer Torkelson Opens Up

During an exclusive interview with Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press, Spencer Torkelson, who blasted his first Spring Training home run of 2025 on Thursday, vowed that he is not the same person as he was when he was 20 years old.

“I was 20 years old,” he said. “I’m 25 now. It’s like, your body changes; your mindset changes; the pitching changes. I was hitting off guys that are now working at tech companies.”

“So it’s time to make real adjustments,” he said. “Yes, my ability is what got me here, but that specific feel, or that type of mentality is not the same. I’m not the same person.”

“Why am I here?” he asked. “It’s because I love playing baseball. I love competing. I love my teammates. I love everything about this game, the ups and down. I want to focus every single day to achieve a simple goal. I want to get better.”

Spencer Torkelson: By The Numbers

Here are Torkelson’s stats through his first three seasons with the Tigers. As you can see, he really struggled in 2024, hitting just 10 home runs and posting an abysmal OPS of .669.

*Stats via Baseball-Reference

Nothing is Guaranteed

One would think that a former No. 1 draft pick just a handful of years ago would be a lock to make the Opening Day roster, but that is not the case for Spencer Torkelson. Instead, he will have to prove himself worthy of a roster spot, and whether or not that happens will depend on whether or not he can hit the baseball and hit the baseball HARD on a consistent basis. If he can do that, you can bet A.J. Hinch will find a spot for him on the roster. If he can’t, it will be back to Triple-A to work on getting better.

To read Jeff Seidel’s great conversation with Spencer Torkelson, please click here.

