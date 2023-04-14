By now, you have almost certainly heard about Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch benching SS Javier Baez on Thursday night after Baez made a pair of mental errors in the top of the second inning. Following the game, Tigers second-year player Spencer Torkelson spoke to reporters and he said he agrees with Hinch's decision to discipline Baez.

Spencer Torkelson weighs in on Javier Baez being benched

Torkelson believes that mistakes happen but players ultimately need to be held accountable for those mistakes.

“Everyone has brain farts,” said Torkelson, “We're not mad at him. We care, but it happens. It shows you that it doesn't matter what your name is, you will get disciplined. I don't know what guys think about that in the clubhouse, but I think that's the right thing to do.”

Bottom Line: Mental errors must be limited for the Tigers to win

Let's face it, the Tigers lack top-end talent on their roster, which means their margin for error is very slim. Despite Baez's ‘brain farts' on Thursday night, the Tigers managed to pull out the victory. But don't expect that to be the case if they make mental errors on a regular basis. Hopefully, Hinch making the decision to bench Baez will be a wake-up call to the rest of the team