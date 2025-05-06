Spencer Torkelson’s MVP Odds Skyrocket Following Hot Start for Tigers

Spencer Torkelson is off to a red-hot start for the Detroit Tigers in 2025 and now finds himself among the top five in AL MVP odds. Here’s why he’s earning early season buzz.

Heading into Spring Training, Spencer Torkelson wasn’t even a lock for the Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day roster. Fast forward to early May, and not only has Tork locked down his spot—he’s slugging his way into American League MVP conversations.

Torkelson currently ranks tied for 5th in the AL MVP odds at +9000, sharing the same tier as stars like Alex Bregman and teammate Riley Greene. While catching Aaron Judge (the runaway favorite at -1000) is a tall task for anyone, Torkelson’s name even being in the top five shows just how impressive his start to 2025 has been.

Torkelson Leading the Charge in Detroit

Through 35 games, Torkelson leads the team in nearly every major power stat:

Home Runs: 10

10 RBIs: 27

27 Doubles: 8

8 OPS: .889

He’s batting .234 with a .349 OBP and a .540 SLG, and he’s also drawn 20 walks while driving in 27 runs.

While the batting average doesn’t jump off the page, his ability to hit for power, get on base, and drive in runs has been key in keeping the Tigers in contention early in the season.

Riley Greene and Tarik Skubal Also Earning Attention

Torkelson isn’t the only Tiger turning heads.

Riley Greene, who’s quietly putting together a strong campaign, is also listed in the AL MVP odds at +15000. Greene’s posted a .274 average with 8 home runs, 21 RBIs, and a .808 OPS in 34 games—making him one of the most well-rounded bats in Detroit’s lineup.

Then there’s Tarik Skubal, who’s making a case as one of the best pitchers in the AL. Through seven starts, the lefty is 3-2 with a 2.21 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 48 strikeouts in 40.2 innings. Skubal’s dominance has him sitting at +18000 in the MVP race—a rare nod for a pitcher in the modern voting era.

The Bottom Line

Is Spencer Torkelson going to win the MVP? Probably not—not with Aaron Judge doing Aaron Judge things.

But the bigger takeaway is that Torkelson is arriving. He’s no longer a prospect trying to figure it out—he’s a legitimate power bat who’s carrying the Tigers’ offense.

With Greene and Skubal also flashing star-level upside, the Tigers might finally have their next homegrown core taking shape.