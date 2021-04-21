Spencer Turnbull pitches brilliantly in season-debut for Detroit Tigers

by

Sharing is caring!

We did not really know what to expect when Spencer Turnbull made his debut for the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates but he was brilliant.

Though Turnbull was only allowed to throw 5 innings due to manager AJ Hinch limiting his pitches, the Tigers youngster made the best of his time on the mound as he gave up just two hits and one earned run while striking out six Pirates hitters.

This is obviously a great sign as the Tigers can really use another solid option in their rotation.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.