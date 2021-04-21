Spencer Turnbull pitches brilliantly in season-debut for Detroit Tigers

Sharing is caring!

We did not really know what to expect when Spencer Turnbull made his debut for the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates but he was brilliant.

Though Turnbull was only allowed to throw 5 innings due to manager AJ Hinch limiting his pitches, the Tigers youngster made the best of his time on the mound as he gave up just two hits and one earned run while striking out six Pirates hitters.

This is obviously a great sign as the Tigers can really use another solid option in their rotation.

Solid season debut for Spencer Turnbull: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K. 62 pitches. Bryan Garcia enters to pitch the 6th. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) April 22, 2021