Spencer Turnbull says Tigers are ‘a good team’ after sweep of Royals

The Detroit Tigers have themselves a four-game winning streak following today’s 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals, giving them the sweep over their division rivals and their longest winning streak of the season.

It was largely pitching that gave Detroit success against Kansas City, including today’s outing from Spencer Turnbull. He went 6 1/3 innings while surrendering only one run on six hits along with seven strikeouts.

For Turnbull, who was prevented from joining the Tigers until April 21 thanks to a positive COVID-19 test, he feels like he’s getting back to feeling like himself following three rough starts to begin the season.

“I just kind of got away from myself,” Turnbull said after Thursday’s win. “I don’t exactly know what was going on, but mechanically and mentally, just didn’t feel like myself. Definitely felt more like I should feel today.”

The win was also a personal milestone for Turnbull, who picked up his first career win against an American League Central Division opponent after dropping his first 15 such attempts.

Manager A.J. Hinch praised Turnbull’s stuff on the mound today, calling his start efficient.

It was one of his better days of being able to locate his pitches,” Hinch said. “Even his misses were just barely missing. He was doing what he wanted to do with the ball. It was a really efficient and good day for him throwing strikes.”

Following their first sweep of the season over the Houston Astros in April, the Tigers endured a miserable stretch that saw them drop 16 of 18 games. Needless to say, winning will cure what ails a baseball team.

“It’s just such a different mentality when you start winning, win a few in a row and get a sweep,” Turnbull said. “It’s just been a little bit since we’ve had that feeling. We’re a good team. We knew we were a good team in spring training. We feel like we’re a good team now.

The Tigers now turn their attention to the Chicago Cubs, who will be in town for a three-game series starting tomorrow night.

– – Quotes via Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press Link – –