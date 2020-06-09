Spolier Alert: Detroit Tigers No. 1 overall draft pick has been decided

*If you do not want to know who the Tigers will pick before Wednesday’s draft, please stop reading now.

On Wednesday night, the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft will take place and the Detroit Tigers hold the No. 1 overall pick, thanks to finishing with the worst record in the league in 2019.

That being said, according to Lynn Henning, the Tigers pick has already been decided and a contract is in the works and expected to be completed sooner than later.

*Once again, if you do not want to know who the Tigers will pick before Wednesday’s draft, please stop reading now.

According to Henning, who is not one to make up stories, the Tigers will select Arizona State 1B Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 overall pick. In a recent tweet by Henning, he said that a contract is already in the works and will be completed sooner than later.

Nation, would you be happy with this pick?

Torkelson-Tigers contract expected to be inked with no serious hang-ups. The usual finer-line jostling and detailing are yet to be completed. But no impasse. Deal done sooner than later. — Lynn G. Henning (@Lynn_Henning) June 9, 2020