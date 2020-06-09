41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
type here...

Spolier Alert: Detroit Tigers No. 1 overall draft pick has been decided

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

*If you do not want to know who the Tigers will pick before Wednesday’s draft, please stop reading now.

On Wednesday night, the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft will take place and the Detroit Tigers hold the No. 1 overall pick, thanks to finishing with the worst record in the league in 2019.

That being said, according to Lynn Henning, the Tigers pick has already been decided and a contract is in the works and expected to be completed sooner than later.

*Once again, if you do not want to know who the Tigers will pick before Wednesday’s draft, please stop reading now.

According to Henning, who is not one to make up stories, the Tigers will select Arizona State 1B Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 overall pick. In a recent tweet by Henning, he said that a contract is already in the works and will be completed sooner than later.

Nation, would you be happy with this pick?

Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

NFL head coach power rankings say Lions’ Matt Patricia is on hot seat

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, The Score put out their NFL General Manager power rankings and Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn did not fare too well. Now, a...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

Spolier Alert: Detroit Tigers No. 1 overall draft pick has been decided

Arnold Powell - 0
*If you do not want to know who the Tigers will pick before Wednesday's draft, please stop reading now. On Wednesday night, the 2020 Major...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Freep writer gives 5 reasons why the Detroit Tigers should draft Austin Martin with No. 1 pick

Don Drysdale - 0
On Wednesday night, Major League Baseball will hold their annual draft and our beloved Detroit Tigers, thanks to being awful in 2019, have the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

25 Detroit Lions who will be unrestricted free agents following 2020 season

Arnold Powell - 0
Each season, just about every NFL team has big changes to their 53-man roster as free agents leave, and others are signed. That is no...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Freep writer gives 5 reasons why the Detroit Tigers should draft Austin Martin with No. 1 pick

Don Drysdale - 0
On Wednesday night, Major League Baseball will hold their annual draft and our beloved Detroit Tigers, thanks to being awful in 2019, have the...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers ‘simplified’ team logo is exactly that [Photo]

Arnold Powell - 0
Ok, this whole coronavirus thing has all of us doing some pretty crazy things, such as letting our nose hair grow down to our...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila confident there will be a 2020 season (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila hasn't exactly been first on the Christmas card list of fans of Motor City baseball of late, but...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

5 people arrested after attempting to break into Progressive Field

Michael Whitaker - 0
As protests continue to spread across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota nearly two weeks ago, sports venues haven't been...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.