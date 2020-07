According to the Washington Redskins, they are undergoing a thorough review of their team name and it seems like just a matter of time before it changes.

The question is, what will the Redskins new team name be?

Here are the latest odds from BetOnline.ag on what the new team will be named. As you can see, the favorite right now is the “Presidents.”

Oddly enough, none of the 5 options that I gave last night made the list! Click here to see some better options.