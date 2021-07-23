Sports books believe Aaron Rodgers will announce his retirement from NFL

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to being in “the know” about inside sports information, the Sports Books always seems to have a very good idea of what is and is not happening.

Well, according to reports, Sports Books are bracing for Aaron Rodgers to announce that he is retiring from the NFL prior to next Wednesday.

From Pro Football Talk:

Via Bill Huber of SI.com, multiple sports books believe Rodgers will announce his retirement before Wednesday’s initial practice of training camp. Per Huber, Westgate Superbook has “closed all its NFC North markets, including projected wins, playoff odds, divisional odds and weekly lines for the four division teams.”

PointsBet sports book, which not long ago put the Green Bay over-under win total back on the board at nine, has once again removed Green Bay from the list of 32 teams. DraftKings also has removed the Green Bay over-under win total, along with its Packers-related “Team Specials.” (The other 31 teams have them.)

As one source with knowledge of the dynamics of the Rodgers situation said in response to these developments, “Vegas oddsmakers tend to be pretty sharp.” The source added that a lot of scenarios are in play, and “many, many factors” will be relevant to the outcome.

Whoa! Nation, how do you think this will play out?