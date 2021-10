It’s a good time to be a college football fan in the state of Michigan and a familiarly bad time to be a Lions fan.

Are Michigan and Michigan State the beneficiaries of weak schedules? Will the Lions end up with the No.1 pick? Will we have any healthy offensive linemen in our lifetime? We answer all these questions and more!

