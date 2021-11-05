Sports Carnage Podcast: Kings of the state

FIGHT! FIGHT! RAH TEAM FIGHT! VICTORY FOR MSU!

Jubilation from half the podcast (Ryan and Matt) and sorrow from the other half (Paul and AJ) comes together in a perfectly blended pot of game breakdown and Jim Harbaugh jokes. Both teams with a path to the College Football Playoff makes for what will be the most important final month of the season this state has ever seen.

We also congratulate the Atlanta Braves on winning the World Series and discuss just how a team that was barely .500 at the All-Star break was able to turn it around and be the best team in baseball.

Plus, THE PICKS!

FOLLOW SPORTS CARNAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

LISTEN TO US ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM

Spotify

Podbean

Apple Podcast

Google Podcast