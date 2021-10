Another week closer to potentially the best Michigan – Michigan State matchup we’ve ever seen.

Is Paul’s arrogance about the Wolverines actually fear? (Ryan thinks so). Can either offense exploit the vulnerabilities of their rival’s defense? Why the hell are we talking about this game at all when it’s not for another two weeks? All that and MORE on the latest episode of Sports Carnage.

