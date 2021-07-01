Sports Illustrated embarrasses themselves with NIL Day magazine cover [Photo]

Sharing is caring!

Beginning on Thursday, college athletes are legally able to be paid for their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

For those of you who have followed Sports Illustrated over the years, you are well aware that they have pretty much become the bottom feeder of sports publications.

Well, on Thursday, they took things to a new low with their embarrassing NIL Day cover photo.

Take a look at the photo, which shows Miami Hurricanes football players with “Mine” and dollar signs on the back of their jerseys.

What a joke. Be better Sports Illustrated.

This is how @SInow illustrated their NIL story today, because apparently it's greedy af for campus athletic workers to have the same basic rights as other people. pic.twitter.com/UXNvRwUl6Z — Nathan Kalman-Lamb (@nkalamb) July 1, 2021