Sunday, May 17, 2020
Sports reporter creates hilarious Big Ten Zoom meeting parody (VIDEO)

We’re all searching for ways to pass the time while we await the return of sports, so why not come up with what a Zoom meeting between Big Ten rivals might look like?

One sports reporter decided to do just that!

Annie Agar, a sports reporter who serves as the in-game sideline reporter for the Detroit Pistons G-League affiliate Grand Rapids Drive, put together a hilarious parody of what a Zoom online meeting between a couple of Big Ten schools might look like:

So far, the video has gotten great reviews, and even caught the eye of NFL Network commentator and UM alum Rich Eisen:

Great stuff!

By Michael Whitaker

