Sportscenter Tweets and then deletes tasteless photoshopped US Men’s World Cup image

The official Sportscenter Twitter account tweeted a photoshopped image of the US men’s soccer team, saying, “Imagine these American stars suiting up in this year’s World Cup,” with faces of athletes from other sports teams over the actual US men’s soccer teams faces.
Why it matters: The US Men’s Soccer team is pretty good, the World Cup starts next week, and none of the players photoshopped in the image play soccer. Sportscenter quickly deleted the tweet.
- Comments on the thread are split, some recognizing the insult and others in the camp of who cares.
- The image sparked a quick uproar on Twitter from Soccer fans everywhere.