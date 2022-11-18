Sportscenter Tweets and then deletes tasteless photoshopped US Men’s World Cup image

The official Sportscenter Twitter account tweeted a photoshopped image of the US men’s soccer team, saying, “Imagine these American stars suiting up in this year’s World Cup,” with faces of athletes from other sports teams over the actual US men’s soccer teams faces.

Why it matters: The US Men’s Soccer team is pretty good, the World Cup starts next week, and none of the players photoshopped in the image play soccer. Sportscenter quickly deleted the tweet.

Comments on the thread are split, some recognizing the insult and others in the camp of who cares.

The image sparked a quick uproar on Twitter from Soccer fans everywhere.



Via Sportscenter Twitter

What they are saying about the US Men’s World Cup Image

This SportsCenter tweet isn't the biggest thing in the world, but it is insulting.



The dudes we have repping us in the World Cup are great athletes. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) November 18, 2022

Agreed. You don't run this piece a week before the world cup! — Jonathon Matzke 🇺🇸🇺🇸 ⚫🟡 (@JonathonMatzke) November 18, 2022

Also not to be overlooked as (possibly? Likely?) a major motivating factor behind that tweet: @espn doesn’t have the broadcast or streaming World Cup rights and is looking to downplay it as much as possible. — jill vejnoska (@ajcjillv) November 18, 2022