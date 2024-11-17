St. Brown, Gibbs, and Montgomery Set NFL Record Vs. Jaguars

In a thrilling performance that showcased their offensive firepower, Detroit Lions running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, along with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, made NFL history in Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. For the eighth time, all three players found the end zone in the same game, marking the most instances in NFL history of a trio of teammates scoring touchdowns together.

This impressive feat underscores the versatility and explosive nature of the Lions' offense, with Gibbs and Montgomery contributing on the ground while St. Brown continues to shine in the air. Their ability to consistently find the end zone together has been a key element in the Lions' success this season, and this latest achievement cements their place in NFL history.

With their dynamic playmaking ability, Gibbs, Montgomery, and St. Brown are not only pushing the Lions toward a potential playoff run, but they’re also making history along the way.