St. Brown Podcast Teases “Shocking” Guest for Wednesday’s Episode

The St. Brown Podcast is already one of the most must-watch shows in the Detroit Lions universe, but now it has fans fully buzzing.

On Tuesday morning, the podcast’s official account dropped a teaser that immediately sent Lions Twitter into speculation mode.

“Can’t wait to tell you all who the guest is for tomorrow’s episode,” the account posted. “You’re going to be shocked.”

That was all it took.

Almost instantly, fans began throwing out theories about who could be joining the show. Some believe the mystery guest could be Jared Goff, especially given the quarterback’s close relationship with Amon-Ra St. Brown and his growing comfort in media appearances. Others think it could be Dan Campbell, whose personality would fit perfectly with the podcast’s relaxed, player-driven format.

And then there’s the wild card theory that has taken on a life of its own—Amon-Ra St. Brown’s mom. Given her strong connection to Germany, recent international news surrounding the Lions, and her occasional appearances in Amon-Ra lore, fans wouldn’t be shocked if the show leaned fully into something unexpected.

Whatever the answer is, the tease worked. The post quickly gained traction, with fans debating whether the guest will be a franchise cornerstone, a beloved coach, or someone completely out of left field.

The reveal is expected Wednesday, and one thing is certain: the St. Brown Podcast knows exactly how to get the Lions fanbase talking.

So now the real question is…

Who do you think it will be?