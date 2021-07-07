St. Louis Blues F Vladimir Tarasenko requests trade, 10 teams mentioned a landing spot

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from The Athletic, St. Loius Blues F Vladimir Tarasenko has requested a trade prior to the 2021-22 season.

Jeremy Rutheford of The Athletic is reporting that Tarasenko has given the Blues a shortlist of teams that he would approve a trade.

From The Athletic:

There has been speculation that Tarasenko’s camp has supplied the Blues with a shortlist of teams to which he’d approve a trade, but sources say the list includes as many as 10 teams.

It would make sense for Tarasenko, who switched to agent Paul Theofanous from Mike Liut this summer, to be open-minded about where he’s potentially going. If he limited the number of clubs to which the Blues could trade him, he’d be lessening his chances of getting moved.

Furthermore, Tarasenko will likely want to play for a contender, and the list of those teams with limited cap space next season includes Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, the New York Islanders, Vegas, Washington, Montreal, Toronto and Florida. They make up eight of the 16 teams that made the postseason this year, and the number is nine including the Blues.

The Islanders, who were knocked out of this year’s playoffs by Tampa Bay, have been mentioned as a possible fit. The New York Rangers, who have Tarasenko’s close friend Artemi Panarin (who is also represented by Theofanous) could be another. Would he waive his no-trade clause to play in Edmonton with Connor McDavid and company?

Nation, do you think Steve Yzerman could get in on this?