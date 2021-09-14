St. Louis Blues prospect robbed at gunpoint near Gateway Arch

An unnamed prospect within the St. Louis Blues organization was robbed at gunpoint near the iconic Gateway Arch on Monday night.

According to police reports, the suspect wielded a gun at the prospect and the woman he was with and demanded their property, which included cell phones, purse, wallet and car keys; the pair were unhurt.

The team released the following statement:

“The St. Louis Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on the Arch grounds early Monday evening involving one of our organization’s prospects. Our player, who is in St. Louis for our rookie camp, is safe as local authorities work to apprehend the suspect. We will have no further comment at this time.”