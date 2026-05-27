Former Detroit Lions Defensive Back Finds New Opportunity in CFL

Former Detroit Lions defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver III is continuing his professional football journey north of the border.

After spending parts of five seasons in the NFL, with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League.

For the 27 year old defensive back, the move represents a fresh opportunity after injuries and roster competition limited his ability to establish a long term NFL role.

Stantley Thomas-Oliver III Spent Time With Multiple NFL Teams

Thomas-Oliver originally entered the NFL as a seventh round pick of the Carolina Panthers during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Over his NFL career, he also spent time with the New York Giants and Lions organizations while primarily working through practice squad opportunities and depth roles.

During his time with Carolina, Thomas-Oliver appeared in 25 games and recorded 17 total tackles.

His final NFL game appearance came with Detroit during the team’s regular season finale in 2024.

Unfortunately, injuries eventually became part of the story.

Detroit released Thomas-Oliver in July of 2025 after he suffered a hamstring injury during training camp.

Thomas-Oliver’s football path has never exactly been conventional.

Before becoming a defensive back professionally, he actually played wide receiver collegiately at Florida International Panthers football before later transitioning to defense.

The position switch proved successful.

At FIU, Thomas-Oliver developed into a versatile defensive playmaker, recording 94 tackles, 20 pass breakups, two interceptions, two sacks, and two forced fumbles during his college career.

His athletic background as a former receiver likely helped contribute to his ball skills and coverage versatility as a defensive back.

The CFL Could Offer a Fresh Start

For many former NFL players, the CFL becomes an opportunity to reboot careers while continuing to play meaningful football at a high level.

The Canadian game often rewards athletic defensive backs who can thrive in space, adjust quickly, and handle larger field dimensions.

That could fit Thomas-Oliver’s skill set well.

While financial details of his new contract with the BC Lions have not yet been publicly released, Spotrac previously estimated that Thomas-Oliver earned roughly $2.81 million during his NFL career.

Now, he will look to carve out a new chapter professionally in Vancouver.

Once a Lion, Always a Lion

Even though Thomas-Oliver’s NFL journey did not fully materialize the way many players hope, reaching five NFL seasons is still an accomplishment very few football players ever achieve.

Now, he gets another opportunity to continue doing what he loves while remaining part of a different Lions organization.

Just with slightly different colors this time.