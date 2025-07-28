Detroit Lions Release CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver with Injury Waiver

The Detroit Lions made a roster move on Sunday, parting ways with cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III via an injury waiver, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

So what exactly does that mean? In the NFL, an injury waiver allows a team to release an injured player. Once waived, the player can be claimed by another team. If no one picks him up, he either reverts to the team’s injured reserve or becomes a free agent, depending on the situation.

TL;DR

with an injury waiver. He appeared in just 1 game for Detroit in 2024 and has 26 career appearances .

for Detroit in 2024 and has . An injury waiver means he could end up on IR or hit free agency.

This move clears space as the Lions refine their depth chart at cornerback.

A Look at Thomas-Oliver’s Career

Thomas-Oliver, a 2020 seventh-round pick by the Carolina Panthers, played his college ball at Florida International after converting from wide receiver to cornerback late in his college career. At 6-foot, 190 pounds, he brought athleticism and length to the position and was known for his competitiveness.

After spending three seasons with the Panthers, appearing in 25 games from 2020–2022, he landed with the Detroit Lions in 2024. Unfortunately, he only appeared in one game in 2024 and didn’t register any statistics.

Over his career, Thomas-Oliver has recorded 17 total tackles (12 solo), with no interceptions, passes defensed, or forced fumbles in 26 games.

Why It Matters

The move is part of the Lions’ ongoing roster adjustments heading into the heart of training camp. With cornerback depth already competitive, every spot counts, and unfortunately for Thomas-Oliver, the injury setback came at the wrong time.

While there’s no official word yet on the nature or severity of his injury, the waiver leaves the door open for a potential return, whether back to the Lions’ injured reserve or as a pickup for another NFL team looking for experienced depth at corner.