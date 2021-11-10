Star Wars actor Mark Hamill blasts Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has come under fire for what many are describing as having mislead his team with regards to his immunization status. He recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to miss yesterday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium; backup Jordan Love got his first career start in Rodgers’ absence.

Rodgers made his normal appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” last week, where he took what he described as “the woke mob” and “cancel culture” to task.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” Rodgers said. “So before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself.”

Of course, the reaction to Rodgers was swift and decisive – and nearly universally negative from pundits ranging from Terry Bradshaw to Keith Olbermann to Howard Stern.

And now, there’s been a serious disturbance in the force. Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, best known for playing Luke Skywalker, didn’t like seeing Rodgers making his comments while wearing a sweatshirt bearing the logo of the iconic film franchise.