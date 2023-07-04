In his first two seasons, Amon-Ra St. Brown, the talented wide receiver for the Detroit Lions, has been nothing short of remarkable. He has consistently showcased his skills, amassing an incredible reception total of 196 in his two years. While he aims to expand his repertoire as a deep threat, St. Brown's bread and butter has been his efficiency and ability to excel against various coverages and matchups.

Stat proves Amon-Ra St. Brown DOMINATED man coverage in 2022

Pro Football Focus has previously praised St. Brown's performance as a slot receiver and ranked him as the 9th-best wide receiver against zone coverage. Now, PFF reveals the top-10 graded wide receivers from 2022 in terms of their performance against man coverage. Notably, St. Brown claimed the top spot with an impressive grade of 90.8.

Receiving grade vs. man coverage: 90.8

St. Brown came in at No. 9 when we looked at performance against zone coverage, but when it came to facing man coverage, he was the top guy. St. Brown was a phenomenal underneath weapon working from the slot, as he had 25 first downs on one of the lowest average depth of target figures (6.9) of the qualified receivers.

St. Brown had a career year last season for Detroit, proving to be one of the league’s best slot receivers. He had an impressive 127.7 NFL passer rating when targeted against man coverage, which ranked inside the top 10. Not only did he rank top 10 in that area, but also with a 2.82 yards per route run; both of which were better numbers than what he posted when facing zone coverage.

Key Points:

Bottom Line – Unleashing St. Brown's Dominance

Amon-Ra St. Brown's dominance against man coverage in the 2022 season solidifies his status as one of the league's premier wide receivers. His exceptional performance, particularly from the slot, showcases his ability to consistently produce results in critical situations. As he continues to refine his skills and expand his repertoire as a deep threat, St. Brown's impact on the Detroit Lions' offense is poised to reach new heights. With his ability to beat man coverage and create separation, St. Brown possesses the potential to be a game-changer for the Lions, providing an exciting glimpse into the team's future success.