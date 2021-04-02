Stat shows just how bad the Detroit Lions were during the 16-game era

Sharing is caring!

A new era means new results, right?

That is what the Detroit Lions and their fans are hoping for now that the NFL has officially announced they are going to a 17-game regular-season schedule.

From 1978-2020, the NFL has operated on a 16-game regular-season schedule and it should come as little surprise that the Lions have the worst overall winning percentage over that span.

In fact, from 1978-2020, the Lions posted a 268-410-2 record for a .396 winning percentage, which is barely worse than the Cleveland Browns who posted a .399 winning percentage over that same time.

Let’s hope (and pray) that the 17-game regular season era is somehow the start of good things for the Lions.

Trending around the Web

With the NFL expected to add a 17th game, here's how every team fared during the 16-game era (1978-2020). We'll go deeper in tomorrow's newsletter. Sign up: https://t.co/FlruWcV58L pic.twitter.com/8cB1PDe509 — Kendall Baker (@TheKendallBaker) March 28, 2021