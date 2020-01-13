35.9 F
Detroit
Monday, January 13, 2020
type here...
General Topic

State of Michigan Follows the Neighborhood and Legalizes Sports Betting

By George Blouth

Must Read

General TopicGeorge Blouth - 0

State of Michigan Follows the Neighborhood and Legalizes Sports Betting

The state of Michigan became the 20th in the United States of America to allow sports betting. It is...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier out through All-Star break

It's as if we're just not meant to have nice things around here. Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier was...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsArnold Powell - 0

Houston Astros fire GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch

UPDATE: The Houston Astros have fired GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch. https://twitter.com/JeffPassan/status/1216813719805669383 From Earlier: According to reports, the Houston Astros...
Read more
George Blouth

The state of Michigan became the 20th in the United States of America to allow sports betting. It is no doubt news which will make every sports fan happy. After waiting for some time, Water Wonderland will join others who already started exploiting this area and using its benefits.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed on Dec 20, three separate bills – Lawful Sports Betting Act, the Lawful Internet Gaming Act, and the Fantasy Contests Consumer Protection Act. All of them are regulating sports betting and daily fantasy features.

The first one is about granting the sports betting licenses by the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the second refers to online gambling permits, and the latter is defining the boundaries of fantasy sports. So all the aspects of sports betting, regardless of whether it is online or direct are covered with these bills.

All in all, the people of Michigan will now have a lot of new options at their disposal when talking about sports betting. And it was about time.

Almost all the neighborhood states already had sports betting legalized, which meant one thing for Michigan – they had to adjust. Without following the trends, the state itself could only lose money, which, of course, is not good. Michigan was one of the federal units which suffered the most during the previous global economic crisis, and at the moment, it is recovering very good. Implementing this act, the economic growth will for sure get some additional boost. Other states figured out that much earlier, and are making a nice profit from it.

New Jersey’s sports betting market is generating enormous sums of money, meaning that the income from taxes is quite a substantial one. For Michigan’s economy, this is good business, and according to some projections, the state budget will be wealthier for $19 million, and the School Aid Fund for $4.8 million. Plus, not to forget all the new job places and the salaries of the workers.

The states surrounding Michigan entered the world of legalized sports betting earlier. Pennsylvania passed the law in 2017, New Jersey one year later, while Illinois and Indiana did that in 2019. All of them were taking the money from Michigan, which is probably why Governor Whitmer decided to uphold this legislation. The cash flow was going away from the state, instead of the other way around. 

New Jersey is one of the states with the biggest revenue from sports betting, and in 2018 alone, sportsbooks generated $487.9 million of the handle. The Chicago Sun-Times roughly projected for the state of Illinois to have between $168 million and $338 million of the handle, with room for a significant improvement in the upcoming years.

Check this out, in September 2019, the state of Indiana saw sports betting creating $35 million of handle money and 8.5 million in revenue, and who knows how big of a percentage came from Michigan. Now, you probably ask how?

Apart from the traditional betting when you go to the operator yourself, online is the predominant way of wagering these days. Some 83% of all the bets facilitated in the state of New Jersey were online. It allows you to stay at home, be at work, or anywhere else in the world and place bets, as long as you have internet access. 

It means that the punters from Michigan could potentially bet in any of the states mentioned above. All they needed to do is to open an account at any provider they choose, make a deposit, and proceed with betting. Simple as that, because modern technology is offering a lot of conveniences.

It is smart that the state of Michigan followed its neighbors and the trend which spreads around the United States.

In this text, we mentioned just a few benefits from allowing sports betting, and be sure that there are plenty more, who will appear long-term. It is up to you now to examine all the offers and find a way to utilize them in the best possible way. It’ll be a funs task during which you might learn new things. Some of them are going to be of use to you.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleRed Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier out through All-Star break

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General TopicGeorge Blouth - 0

State of Michigan Follows the Neighborhood and Legalizes Sports Betting

The state of Michigan became the 20th in the United States of America to allow sports betting. It is...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier out through All-Star break

Michael Whitaker - 0
It's as if we're just not meant to have nice things around here. Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier was made a late scratch before...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Houston Astros fire GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch

Arnold Powell - 0
UPDATE: The Houston Astros have fired GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch. https://twitter.com/JeffPassan/status/1216813719805669383 From Earlier: According to reports, the Houston Astros will pay a price for...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit sports will rise from the ashes [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
Let’s face it, if you are a fan of Detroit Sports, things are very bad right now. We have the Tigers, Lions, Pistons, and Red...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions new DC Corey Undlin will not be calling plays

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were hiring Philadelphia Eagles DBs coach Corey Undlin to be their next defensive coordinator. Generally, defensive coordinators...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Which Detroit Tigers players are likely to surge next season?

General Topic George Blouth - 0
As one of the most famous and much-loved sides in Major League Baseball, the Detroit Tigers are often in the sports media spotlight. Betting...
Read more

Michigan Wolverines aiming for 10 win season at 2020 Citrus Bowl

General Topic George Blouth - 0
Ahead of the 2019 NCAAF season, the Michigan Wolverines were polled amongst the media as favorites to win the East Division and the Big...
Read more

WWE Smackdown returns to Little Caesars Arena this March

General Topic Michael Whitaker - 0
Calling all wrestling fans! Little Caesars Arena will be the site of WWE's Friday Night Smackdown on March 13! https://twitter.com/LCArena_Detroit/status/1210970637100957696 Among the bouts will be...
Read more

Report: ‘Vince, buy the Lions’ sign spotted at Little Caesars Arena

General Topic Arnold Powell - 0
On Friday night, the WWE was at Little Caesars Arena and one Detroit Lions fan was determined to make his voice heard. According to multiple...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.