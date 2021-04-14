Statement from Los Angeles Rams regarding Aaron Donald assualt charges

Sharing is caring!

On Wednesday morning, news broke that Los Angeles Chargers DL Aaron Donald is facing assault charges after allegedly assaulting DeVincent Springs in Pittsburgh.

Just moments ago, Josina Anderson tweeted out the following statement from the Rams, regarding Donald’s situation.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Aaron Donald. We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

If these allegations turn out to be true, Donald could face a suspension from the NFL.