Statement released regarding health condition of Tiger Woods

Sharing is caring!

Golf legend Tiger Woods suffered multiple leg injuries after a single-vehicle accident outside of Los Angeles yesterday morning. Responding authorities had to employ the use of the “jaws of life” to remove him from the wreckage of the vehicle.

Woods was immediately transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery for non life-threatening injuries.

A statement has been released on Woods’ condition, in which he is described as “awake, responsive and recovering”.

A statement on Tiger Woods' condition: "He is currently awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room." (via @TigerWoods)pic.twitter.com/RXKXSh9Guu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 24, 2021