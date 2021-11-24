Steelers fan’s obituary blames Steelers/Lions game for his death

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers played to a tie two Sundays ago in what could only be described as an excruciating experience for the fans.

And apparently, it was too much for one fan to survive watching.

76-year-old Wayne Olexa of Crafton died While watching the game. Per Audacy:

His obituary posted on Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care’s website, explains he died after “a long bout with the Steelers.” It also stated that he was “at his home with family when they went into overtime against the 0-8 Detroit Lions and that was all he could take.”

– – Quotes via Audacy Link– –