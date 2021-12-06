Steelers HC Mike Tomlin throws shade at Ravens HC John Harbaugh [Video]

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Baltimore Ravens and they walked away with a 20-19 win.

The Ravens scored a touchdown with 12 seconds remaining in the game but rather than kicking the extra point to tie up the game, John Harbaugh decided to attempt a two-point conversion, which was unsuccessful.

Following the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called the Ravens predictable.

“They aggressively play analytics, so from that standpoint, they’re predictable,” Tomlin told reporters.

