Steelers legend Troy Polamalu offers Seahawks fan a Terrible Towel for his jersey [Video]

On Sunday night, during halftime of the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, Steelers legends Bill Cowher, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, Troy Polamalu, and Donnie Shell received their Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence.

After receiving his ring, Polamalu, who was holding a Steelers Terrible Towel, noticed a fan wearing a Seahawks jersey trying to get his attention. This is when Polamalu got the idea to attempt to make the Seahawks fan a deal he could not refuse.

Watch as Polamalu offers his Terrible Towel to the fan in exchange for his Seahawks jersey.

What happens next is pretty damn awesome.

.@tpolamalu just made a Seahawks fan trade in his jersey for a Terrible Towel 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PmmZ8zRHMr — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 18, 2021

