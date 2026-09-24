Steelers-Lions Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Reshape Detroit

The Detroit Lions’ early defensive struggles have naturally led to trade speculation, and one proposed deal from CBS Sports would be anything but a minor adjustment.

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In a CBS Sports mock-trade roundup, Bryan DeArdo floated a blockbuster between Detroit and Pittsburgh built around cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and wide receiver DK Metcalf.

The proposed trade:

Steelers receive Lions receive Jameson Williams Joey Porter Jr. Lions’ 2027 first-round pick DK Metcalf Steelers’ 2027 fourth-round pick

To be clear, this is a CBS Sports trade idea, not a report that the Lions and Steelers are discussing a deal.

The proposed framework is easy to understand. Detroit would address its most obvious defensive need by adding Porter, while replacing Williams with Metcalf. Pittsburgh would receive a premium draft asset and a young, explosive receiver.

But understanding the appeal is much different than concluding Brad Holmes should make the call.

Why the trade could intrigue the Lions

Porter would give Detroit a young, physical outside cornerback with the size and man-coverage profile the Lions could use. The defense has been short on depth and continuity, particularly after Avonte Maddox’s season-ending foot injury and the continued absences of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

Metcalf, meanwhile, would bring a rare combination of size, speed and physicality to Detroit’s offense. Pairing him with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta would give Jared Goff another premier weapon, even after losing Williams’ vertical explosiveness.

The Steelers’ official roster underscores the caliber of talent Detroit would be acquiring. Porter and Metcalf are not depth additions; they are players capable of reshaping two position groups.

That is why the hypothetical is compelling. It is also why the price is so steep.

The Lions would be paying a massive price

Detroit would be surrendering a 2027 first-round pick and Jameson Williams for the right to take on Metcalf’s contract while also adding Porter. That is an enormous amount of capital for a front office that has built much of its roster through patience, draft development and disciplined spending.

Williams has endured an uneven start, but he remains one of the league’s most dangerous speed threats. Trading him would mean Detroit is betting that Metcalf is the better long-term fit — not simply the more recognizable name.

The first-round pick is equally important. If the Lions believe Porter is a true No. 1 cornerback, the cost could be easier to justify. But Detroit would need to be certain, particularly because it would be committing major assets while still trying to get healthier in the secondary.

CBS framed the proposal as a long-shot scenario, and that is the proper way to view it. The Lions need cornerback help. A move for Porter makes football sense. Adding Metcalf makes the conversation far more dramatic.

Whether it makes Detroit better enough to justify giving up Williams and a first-round pick is a much tougher question.