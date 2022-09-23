NFL

Steelers WR George Pickens makes early season catch of the year [Video]

Watch as Pittsburgh Steelers rookie WR George Pickens gets parallel to the ground before making a sick one-handed grab.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
George Pickens
Highlights
  • Pickens had been off to a slow start
  • Pickens makes the early season catch of the year

Heading into Week 3 of the 2022 regular season, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie WR George Pickens only had two catches for 26 yards, despite many predicting that he would be a major threat right out of the gates.

Well, on Thursday, during the Steelers’ Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Pickens defied gravity with what is hands down the early season catch of the year in the NFL.

Watch as Pickens gets parallel to the ground before making a sick one-handed grab.

Check out this angle.

Week 3 wavier wire pickups

