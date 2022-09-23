Steelers WR George Pickens makes early season catch of the year [Video]

Pickens had been off to a slow start

Heading into Week 3 of the 2022 regular season, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie WR George Pickens only had two catches for 26 yards, despite many predicting that he would be a major threat right out of the gates.

Well, on Thursday, during the Steelers’ Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Pickens defied gravity with what is hands down the early season catch of the year in the NFL.

Watch as Pickens gets parallel to the ground before making a sick one-handed grab.

George Pickens has arrived. pic.twitter.com/TrzJRtIKcZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 23, 2022

Check out this angle.

This angle is wild. Catch of the year so far by George Pickens. pic.twitter.com/B2GGbA2c4l — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 23, 2022