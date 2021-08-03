Steph Curry makes NBA history with latest mega-contract

Two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry just cashed in – again.

He agreed to a four year, $215 million extension with the Golden State Warriors, with whom he’s won three NBA titles. And in doing so, he becomes the 1st player in NBA history to sign two separate contracts north of $200 million.

Two-time MVP Steph Curry has agreed on a four-year, $215M contract extension with the Golden State Warriors, making him the first player in history to sign two career $200 million-plus deals, his agent Jeff Austin of @OctagonBsktball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

One of the most prolific shooters of all time, Curry led the NBA in scoring last season (32.0 PPG) while adding 5.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 48.2 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.