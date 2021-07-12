Stephen A. Smith releases statement following xenophobic comments about Shohei Ohtani

UPDATE:

Stephen A. Smith has taken to Twitter to apologize for his comments regarding Shohei Ohtani.

FROM EARLIER:

Stephen A. Smith has said some pretty stupid things during his time on television but what he said on Monday about MLB slugger Shohei Ohtani takes the cake and he deserves to be taken off the air.

Take a listen as Smith says Ohtani should not be considered a face of baseball because he needs an interpreter.

As you can imagine, fans absolutely destroyed Smith for his ignorant comment.

 

Yikes!

