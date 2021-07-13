Stephen A. Smith starts of show with apology to Shohei Ohtani and the Asian and Nigerian communities [Video]

On Tuesday, Stephen A. Smith took some time to apologize to Shohei Ohtani and the Asian and Nigerian communities.

Here is the full clip of Smith’s apologies.

FROM MONDAY:

Stephen A. Smith has said some pretty stupid things during his time on television but what he said on Monday about MLB slugger Shohei Ohtani takes the cake and he deserves to be taken off the air.

Take a listen as Smith says Ohtani should not be considered a face of baseball because he needs an interpreter.

As you can imagine, fans absolutely destroyed Smith for his ignorant comment.

https://twitter.com/themanzcj/status/1414606592268546048?s=20

 

https://twitter.com/Da_Taylormaniac/status/1414640421192491014

