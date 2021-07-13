Stephen A. Smith starts of show with apology to Shohei Ohtani and the Asian and Nigerian communities [Video]

Sharing is caring!

On Tuesday, Stephen A. Smith took some time to apologize to Shohei Ohtani and the Asian and Nigerian communities.

Here is the full clip of Smith’s apologies.

I had to start off today’s show by apologizing to the Asian and Nigerian communities. pic.twitter.com/m2Jlu9UQxH — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 13, 2021

FROM MONDAY:

Stephen A. Smith has said some pretty stupid things during his time on television but what he said on Monday about MLB slugger Shohei Ohtani takes the cake and he deserves to be taken off the air.

Take a listen as Smith says Ohtani should not be considered a face of baseball because he needs an interpreter.

Stephen A Smith saying that Shohei Ohtani, responsible for the 10 highest viewed regular season games this year and what will likely be the most watched HRD ever, shouldn’t be considered a face of baseball because he needs an interpreter. Kindly piss off https://t.co/NlCXPGxKFj — Brain (@brian_slosh) July 12, 2021

As you can imagine, fans absolutely destroyed Smith for his ignorant comment.

Stephen A Smith sucks https://t.co/LZKQVTqIzp — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) July 12, 2021

I'll pull the whole thing since First Take is re-airing on ESPN 2 right now but here's another bit pic.twitter.com/FpXTkUvBW6 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 12, 2021

dude wtf… this is not ok. how are more people not talking about Stephen A. Smith saying “in this country” it’s bad for the sport to have the face be a guy who “needs an interpreter to understand what the hell he’s saying” https://t.co/8lNb8tAKJf — Vinnie (@VinRBI) July 12, 2021

The Rachel Nichols story dominated the discussion last week. This Stephen A. Smith comment should get similar attention this week. https://t.co/0IwV1kpP0R — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) July 12, 2021

What kind of take is this???? @stephenasmith the disrespect is uncanny, he hits it yard all day and is a menace on the mound. Let his talent speak for him. Smh https://t.co/UFw24LmHhu — dylan (@dluzthegoat) July 12, 2021

