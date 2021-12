Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. Period.

Watch as Curry hits an insane trick shot, which includes throwing the ball way up into the air, prior to Monday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic.

There is NOBODY like Steph!

Note: Make sure to watch Curry and his teammates celebrate after the ball drops through the ned.

Nobody in the world like Stephen Curry 🔥 (via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/CdfqPevbdo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 7, 2021