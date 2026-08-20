Former NFL GM Takes NSFW Shot at Dan Campbell’s Decision-Making

Dan Campbell’s aggressiveness has helped define the Detroit Lions’ rise from NFL afterthought to championship contender.

It has also made him an easy target when those gambles don’t work.

Former Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim delivered one of the harshest critiques yet while discussing Detroit’s outlook for the 2026 season. Keim believes Campbell’s willingness to roll the dice, particularly on fourth down, reached a point last season where Brad Holmes should consider telling his head coach to dial it back.

“If I’m Brad Holmes, one of the first things I’m going to say is, ‘Danny, I love you. But right now your balls are bigger than your brains,’” Keim said during the discussion. “We don’t have to play like that.”

It’s a brutal way to make the point.

But after Detroit followed a 15-2 season with a 9-8 finish and no playoff appearance, the larger question Keim raised is worth discussing.

Does Campbell need to become a little less aggressive?

Campbell’s Fourth-Down Magic Took a Hit

For several seasons, Campbell’s fourth-down mentality became one of Detroit’s greatest strengths.

The Lions didn’t merely tell opponents they believed in their offense. Campbell proved it by keeping Jared Goff and company on the field in situations where most coaches would punt or kick a field goal.

When it worked, Detroit’s confidence became contagious.

The numbers weren’t as kind last season.

Detroit converted 18 of 31 fourth-down attempts in 2025, a 58.1% success rate, after going 22-for-33, or 66.7%, during its franchise-record 15-win season in 2024. The year-to-year decline was significant.

That doesn’t automatically mean Campbell made 13 bad decisions. Fourth-down choices depend on field position, score, time remaining, opponent and the specific play available. A failed conversion can still be the correct decision analytically.

But there were moments in 2025 when Campbell himself acknowledged his aggression worked against Detroit.

Following the Lions’ ugly offensive performance in Philadelphia, Campbell admitted there were situations where a more conservative approach might have increased Detroit’s chances of winning. We covered Campbell’s unusually candid self-criticism after that loss, when Detroit finished 0-for-5 on fourth down.

Two weeks later against Green Bay, Campbell again conceded that he didn’t like one of his own fourth-down calls after the Lions went 0-for-2.

So Keim isn’t identifying something Campbell has refused to acknowledge.

The disagreement is over how much needs to change.

Keim Questions Whether Detroit Is Still Ascending

Keim’s criticism went beyond fourth-down decisions.

He also challenged the Lions to prove that last season was an interruption rather than the beginning of a decline.

Detroit entered 2025 carrying legitimate Super Bowl expectations. Instead, the Lions finished 9-8, missed the postseason and landed last in the NFC North, a dramatic reversal after earning the conference’s No. 1 seed the year before. Brad Holmes later called the season a failure by Detroit’s standards.

Keim essentially wants to know which version of the Lions is real.

“What are you made of?” Keim said. “Are we really that team that was ascending or are we now all of a sudden just the old Detroit Lions again?”

That last comparison will probably irritate Lions fans more than his comment about Campbell.

One disappointing season doesn’t erase everything Detroit built from 2022 through 2024. The Lions reached an NFC Championship Game, won consecutive division titles and established a franchise record with 15 victories.

At the same time, Detroit doesn’t get to live off those accomplishments forever.

The expectations have changed.

Marvin Lewis Sees a Lions Bounce Back

Not everyone involved in the discussion sounded as skeptical.

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis believes Campbell’s ability to establish an identity remains one of Detroit’s greatest reasons for optimism entering 2026.

“Dan will have them fired up,” Lewis said. “Coming out of the blocks, they are going to be ready. They know that. And that’s going to be part of the theme, and the theme is we have to be better.”

Lewis pointed toward something Lions players have repeatedly discussed throughout the offseason: getting back to the style of football that made Detroit successful in the first place.

Campbell has already taken ownership of last year’s disappointment. During a recent interview, he called the 9-8 season a “gut punch” and said it wasn’t good enough considering the talent on Detroit’s roster.

That matters because Campbell doesn’t sound interested in pretending every decision he made was perfect.

The question is whether self-evaluation results in a different version of Campbell on Sundays.

Drew Petzing Could Change the Equation

There is another important variable this season.

Drew Petzing is now running Detroit’s offense.

Campbell became more directly involved with offensive play-calling during stretches of last season, creating another layer to every fourth-down decision. In 2026, the Lions have spent the offseason establishing how Campbell and Petzing will communicate and divide responsibilities.

That could naturally alter Detroit’s approach without changing Campbell’s personality.

Campbell shouldn’t suddenly become afraid of fourth down. His trust in his players has been one of the defining characteristics of the Lions’ transformation, and abandoning that identity because a handful of gambles failed would be an overcorrection.

The goal should be refinement.

Detroit needs to know when aggression creates an advantage and when it becomes aggression simply for aggression’s sake.

There were examples of both last season.

One of Campbell’s boldest calls came in Baltimore, when he kept the offense on the field on fourth-and-2 late in the game rather than giving Lamar Jackson another possession. Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for the conversion, sealing a Lions victory. We broke down why Campbell never hesitated on that fourth-down gamble.

That’s the difficult part.

The same mentality that occasionally burns Campbell is also responsible for some of Detroit’s biggest wins.

Campbell Should Adjust, Not Change

Keim’s wording is intentionally provocative, but there is a reasonable football argument underneath it.

Detroit cannot afford to give away games in 2026.

The Lions have too much invested in this roster and too many elite players in their primes to shrug off questionable game-management decisions. Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Jahmyr Gibbs and Aidan Hutchinson give Detroit a roster capable of competing deep into January.

Campbell has already said he feels an obligation to those players to get things right.

That should include himself.

But asking Campbell to stop being Campbell makes little sense.

His aggression helped change the psychology of this franchise. Detroit went from hoping something good would happen to believing it could dictate what happened next.

The answer isn’t putting that mentality in storage.

It’s knowing exactly when to unleash it.

Bottom Line

Steve Keim certainly found a colorful way to question Dan Campbell.

And while saying Campbell’s “balls are bigger than his brains” will generate plenty of attention, the underlying criticism shouldn’t simply be dismissed because of the delivery.

Detroit’s fourth-down efficiency declined in 2025. Campbell admitted there were decisions he wanted back. The Lions finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs after entering the season with championship expectations.

Those are facts.

But Campbell’s aggressiveness is also deeply connected to everything that made the Lions successful during their rise.

Detroit doesn’t need a cautious Dan Campbell in 2026.

It needs a smarter version of the aggressive one.

If Campbell finds that balance, Keim’s comment will become little more than another preseason hot take.

If the Lions continue leaving points and games on the field because their coach can’t resist rolling the dice, people will keep coming back to it.