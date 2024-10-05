fb
Friday, October 4, 2024
HomeCollege SportsMSUSteve Mariucci Shocks Tom Izzo With Surprise Announcement
MSU

Steve Mariucci Shocks Tom Izzo With Surprise Announcement [Video]

Don Drysdale
By Don Drysdale
0
1

Friday night was all about Michigan State basketball as the Spartans kicked off their season with their annual Madness event at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. But what was supposed to be a night focused on the 2024-25 Spartans roster quickly turned into a memorable moment for head coach Tom Izzo. During the event, Izzo received a surprise that left both him and the audience stunned.

Tom Izzo

In a video shared below, Steve Mariucci, Izzo's longtime friend and former NFL head coach, made a special appearance on the jumbotron. Mariucci revealed that Izzo’s No. 10 basketball jersey would be retired by his alma mater, Northern Michigan University. The announcement caught Izzo completely off-guard, making it the highlight of the night.

It was an emotional and well-deserved moment for Coach Izzo, who has not only been a legend at Michigan State but also remains cherished by Northern Michigan, where his basketball journey began. Congratulations, Coach Izzo, on this prestigious honor!

Previous article
Ennis Rakestraw’s Social Media Post Freaks Out Some Detroit Lions Fans
Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Mike on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Tyler on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Turd Ferguson on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Jdjdn on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Lance Ellison on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Johnny D Petty on Detroit Lions Could Catch ANOTHER Break vs. Dallas Cowboys
Jay on Brandon Inge Joins Brighton High School Baseball Coaching Staff, Bringing Major League Expertise
Danny on Detroit Tigers Offseason Plans: No Spending Spree in Sight
rdf on Detroit Lions’ Practice Takes a Wild Turn—Terrion Arnold’s Injury Details
Joe Veneri on Taylor North Booted From Little League Baseball State Tournament For Cheating

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions