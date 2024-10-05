Steve Mariucci Shocks Tom Izzo With Surprise Announcement [Video]

Friday night was all about Michigan State basketball as the Spartans kicked off their season with their annual Madness event at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. But what was supposed to be a night focused on the 2024-25 Spartans roster quickly turned into a memorable moment for head coach Tom Izzo. During the event, Izzo received a surprise that left both him and the audience stunned.

In a video shared below, Steve Mariucci, Izzo's longtime friend and former NFL head coach, made a special appearance on the jumbotron. Mariucci revealed that Izzo’s No. 10 basketball jersey would be retired by his alma mater, Northern Michigan University. The announcement caught Izzo completely off-guard, making it the highlight of the night.

It was an emotional and well-deserved moment for Coach Izzo, who has not only been a legend at Michigan State but also remains cherished by Northern Michigan, where his basketball journey began. Congratulations, Coach Izzo, on this prestigious honor!