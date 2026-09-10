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Next gameTigersFri, Sep 11 vs COL · 6:40 PM67-79

New Cruise Coach Steve Scalzi Sees ‘One NBA Ecosystem’

ONE NBA — ECOSYSTEM
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Hired from within the building, Motor City Cruise head coach Steve Scalzi understands the job ahead: win games, and develop players who can be called up to the NBA. In his introductory press conference Thursday afternoon, Scalzi acknowledged that reality. He also recognizes he is stepping into a program that has already succeeded at both.

Shared Building, Shared Mindset

Asked how success with the Cruise translates to success for the Pistons, Scalzi said he views it all as “one NBA ecosystem.”

“I like to think of every last player on the roster as NBA-ready or NBA potential in an NBA building every day. So why are they not already NBA players? Why are we not all already NBA staffers? I like to think of us as all the same (and at the) same level to an extent.”

That correlation leaks into every facet of the foundation, as he explained: “Aside from just physically sharing an environment here, we share a mindset in our alignment. Our meetings prove as such, and then I think the success and the fact that you’re really able to (develop and win) at the same time in this environment.”

Scalzi has been an assistant coach with the Pistons since 2023, so he has seen the organization at its highs and its lows. He has also been part of a program that developed players and won at the same time. “That’s a bit challenging in the NBA, and we’re super proud of it; to do more of that at the G League level is the challenge that’s ahead of me.”

Steve Scalzi speaks at his introductory press conference as Motor City Cruise head coach
Image courtesy of the Detroit Pistons

Steve Scalzi Points to Players Already in the Building

With more than a decade of coaching experience across the NBA and G League, Scalzi has crossed paths with some true greats. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City, to name a couple. Yet when it comes to naming the kind of player he wants, he doesn’t have to look outside the locker room.

“The players that I enjoy most are the ones whose improvement rate over time is really, really drastic. I think about the progress of the people who made this Cruise program what it is, whether it’s Daniss Jenkins or Wendell Moore, or Tolu Smith, or John Ukomadu, Chaz Lanier; (incoming players) are gonna get a lot of film with those guys to understand how they can impact and continue to make baby steps when they first step on the floor in the Pistons environment, then before you know it, they’re calling that place home every single night.”

Motor City Cruise head coach Steve Scalzi at Wayne State Fieldhouse
Image courtesy of the Detroit Pistons

Scalzi Has Big Shoes to Fill

Scalzi is taking over in place of Jamelle McMillan, who is expected to join the Chicago Bulls. During McMillan’s three seasons with the Cruise, multiple players were called up or converted to standard NBA contracts, including Daniss Jenkins and Tolu Smith. Last season, McMillan led the franchise to its first playoff win, a 120-105 victory over Raptors 905. The standard has been set, and set high.

Scalzi begins his quest to carry that standard forward on Nov. 10, when the Cruise open on the road against the Cleveland Charge.

Follow Sean Murphy on social media @seanhalfcourt and subscribe to the From Half Court podcast at www.youtube.com/fromhalfcourt

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Sean Murphy

Sean Murphy covers the Detroit Pistons and NBA for Detroit Sports Nation. He is the creator and host of From Half Court, a Pistons and NBA podcast, and has been credentialed by the Detroit Pistons since the 2023-24 season.
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