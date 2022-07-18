Steve Yzerman announces Detroit Red Wings assistant coach

Just moments ago, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman announced the team has hired a new assistant coach.

Yzerman announced on Monday that the Red Wings have hired Jay Varady as an assistant coach for head coach, Derek Lalonde.

UPDATE: #RedWings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman today announced that the team has hired Jay Varady as an assistant coach. Details: https://t.co/C5hB16Vwdj pic.twitter.com/D7sTu0r2TA — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 18, 2022

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Detroit Red Wings Free Agency Review

From Red Wings:

Varady, 44, has spent the last four seasons as a coach in the Arizona Coyotes organization, including three seasons as head coach of the American Hockey League’s Tucson Roadrunners from 2018-20 and 2021-22. During his tenure with the Roadrunners, Varady compiled a 93-84-11-6 record and led the team to its first-ever Pacific Division title in 2019-20. He also served as head coach of the Pacific Division at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. Before returning for his second stint with the Roadrunners in 2021-22, Varady made his debut behind an NHL bench as an assistant coach for the Coyotes during the 2020-21 campaign, helping the team to a 24-26-6 record.

Prior to joining the Coyotes organization, Varady worked one season as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Kingston Frontenacs in 2017-18, guiding the team to a 36-23-6-3 record and a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history. Varady arrived in Kingston after spending the previous four seasons as head coach and director of hockey operations for the United States Hockey League’s Sioux City Musketeers from 2013-17, where he posted a 136-88-10-6 record. While with Sioux City, Varady was named the USHL’s Coach of the Year in 2016-17 after the Musketeers clinched the Anderson Cup as regular-season champions with a 40-13-5-2 mark and reached the Clark Cup Final. In all, Varady led Sioux City to the postseason in three of his four seasons at the helm, earning two appearances in the Western Conference Finals and a pair of Western Conference regular-season titles.

Nation, do you like this hire for the Detroit Red Wings? Who would you like to see as an assistant coach for Derek Lalonde?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

