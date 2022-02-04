Steve Yzerman announces new Detroit Red Wings assistant GM

Just moments ago, Detroit Red Wings executive VP and GM Steve Yzerman announced that Shawn Horcoff will replace Pat Verbeek as the Red Wings’ assistant GM and GM of the Grand Rapids Griffins.

From Detroit Red Wings:

“I’m very excited for my new role with the Red Wings and look forward to continuing the winning culture and tradition in Grand Rapids,” Horcoff said. “I’ve been very fortunate to establish relationships with the players, coaches and front office personnel within the Red Wings organization over the last six years and I’m excited for the opportunity to continue developing our prospects in Grand Rapids and helping them become impactful players at the NHL level.”

Horcoff, 43, spent six seasons as the Red Wings’ director of player development – in addition to the last three seasons as assistant director of player personnel – after joining the Red Wings prior to the 2016-17 season following a 1,008-game NHL career. As director of player development, Horcoff oversaw and evaluated Detroit’s prospects playing at the junior or collegiate level or in Europe. He was also tasked with running the team’s Development Camp, held immediately following the annual NHL Entry Draft.

“Shawn has a tremendous work ethic and has done a great job developing the prospects within our organization, helping them prepare for the next steps in their careers,” said Yzerman. “The relationships he’s formed within the organization – and throughout the hockey community – make him a valuable asset to our future both in Detroit and Grand Rapids, and I look forward to continue working alongside him.”