Detroit Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman wasn’t known for dropping the gloves in his career, but he knew how to take care of himself.

Let’s throw it back to a 1987 matchup at Joe Louis Arena between Yzerman’s Red Wings and the visiting Buffalo Sabres. Yzerman throws down with Buffalo’s Kevin Maguire, who later got a very stern lesson from the feared late enforcer Bob Probert.

Was there anything better than some old time hockey with some of the game’s greatest legends?