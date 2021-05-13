Steve Yzerman could lose out on ‘perceived candidate’ by slow-playing Jeff Blashill decision

Sharing is caring!

Will Jeff Blashill be the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings for the 2021-22 season?

That is a question that we all want to know an answer to but Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is slow-playing his decision on whether or not Blashill will continue to coach the team. (At least he is slow-playing telling the media)

But could Yzerman taking his time actually end up costing him a candidate?

As we have written before, if Yzerman does decide to move on from Blashill (I don’t see it happening), we expect Gerard Gallant to be a top candidate to land the Red Wings job. After all, he and Yzerman and buddies and he is a veteran coach who has proven he can win in the NHL.

That being said, the New York Rangers have an opening and according to many, Gallant is the favorite to land a gig in the Big Apple.

Steve Yzerman always works at a patient, deliberate pace. That probably explains why he hasn't announced whether Jeff Blashill is returning as Wings coach or not. But Gerard Gallant — Yzerman's perceived candidate at some point — is the favorite to land the NY Rangers job. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) May 13, 2021

Personally, I believe Yzerman already knows exactly what he is doing with Blashill and I believe he has even spoken to Gallant to kick the tires (pure speculation).

Yes, Yzerman is very calculated, but I do not believe he is indecisive at all.

My guess is that Blashill is returning but nothing would surprise me.